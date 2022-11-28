Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $421,000 Investment in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of DHI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DHI Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHI Group Profile

DHX opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 million, a PE ratio of 141.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

