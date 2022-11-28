Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $428,000 Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE CXW opened at $12.19 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

