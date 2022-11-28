Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $436,000 Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,078,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 85,033 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,012,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 418,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

