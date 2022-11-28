Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $446,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,475 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $12,062,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $331.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,242 shares of company stock worth $4,856,505 and sold 148,457 shares worth $6,657,299. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

