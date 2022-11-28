Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $459,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.03.

MGM stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

