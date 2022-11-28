Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,532 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $8.41 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.44%.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

