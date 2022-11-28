Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 656,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

