Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Laureate Education by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education Announces Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

