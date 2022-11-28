Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of MGRC opened at $97.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

