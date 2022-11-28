Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $3,739,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $64.42 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

