Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,933 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.52 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

