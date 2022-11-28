Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 10,657 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2,691.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.