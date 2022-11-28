Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,165 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $995,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IHG opened at $58.36 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Citigroup downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

