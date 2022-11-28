Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 16,960 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Tutor Perini worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 477,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $878,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $410.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

