Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,411 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Information Services Group worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Information Services Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 145,664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 50.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on III. StockNews.com lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Shares of III opened at $5.36 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.