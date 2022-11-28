Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 7,166 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 895.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 105,810 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $37.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.