Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

