Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPO opened at $119.55 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPO. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

