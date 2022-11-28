Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 19,739 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

