Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 23,225 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETD opened at $28.66 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

