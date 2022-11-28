Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 23,493 Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.25% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $264,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.