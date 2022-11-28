Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 54,257 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.26 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,566. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.