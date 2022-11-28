Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,723 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCB stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

