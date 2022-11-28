Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $11,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

