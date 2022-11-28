Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $332.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

