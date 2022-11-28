Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $129.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

