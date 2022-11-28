Trexquant Investment LP Sells 17,299 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

