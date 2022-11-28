Trexquant Investment LP Sells 19,784 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Confluent by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,702 shares of company stock worth $13,041,645 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

