Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,504 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Myers Industries worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Myers Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Myers Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $820.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.