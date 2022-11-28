Trexquant Investment LP Sells 331 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

