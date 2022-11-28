Trexquant Investment LP Takes $452,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

