Trexquant Investment LP Takes $452,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Price Performance
Hub Group stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.