Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 637,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 691.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 331,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 289,449 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

