Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,988 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

