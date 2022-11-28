Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trimble

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.