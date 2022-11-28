tru Independence LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,615.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,153.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,887.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,023.5% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 50,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,879.3% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

