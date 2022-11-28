Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $54.13 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,190. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

