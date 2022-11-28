UBS Group AG Acquires 84,513 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

