UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $59.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

