UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Houlihan Lokey worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSE HLI opened at $99.81 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

