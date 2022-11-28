UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Stephens boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

