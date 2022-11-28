UBS Group AG Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of West Fraser Timber worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,506,000 after buying an additional 163,531 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,756,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 998,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,912 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFG opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

