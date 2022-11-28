UBS Group AG Sells 1,551 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nordson by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 196.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN opened at $236.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $271.90.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

