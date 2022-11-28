UBS Group AG Sells 1,626 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $636.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

