United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,631 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of United Airlines worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

UAL opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

