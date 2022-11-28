United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 418 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 376.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 117,722 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.