United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

