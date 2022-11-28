United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

