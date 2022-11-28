United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

BWA stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.