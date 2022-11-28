United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

