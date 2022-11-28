United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 35.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.